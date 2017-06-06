Man killed after tree lands on car on the A287 near Odiham

A 48-year-old man has died after a tree fell on to his car while he was driving along the A287 near Odiham this morning (Tuesday).

It happened during extremely windy conditions at 7.17am on the road between Rye Common and Ewshot.

The driver, from nearby Crondall, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

Inspector Simon Hills said: “We are currently at the scene conducting our investigations in relation to this incident.

“I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to get in touch. If you saw what happened please call us on 101.”