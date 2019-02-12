Man knocked unconscious during town centre assault

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked unconscious in Basingstoke town centre.

The incident took place at around 7.15pm on Monday 11 February when the 28-year-old victim was assaulted by a man at the bus terminal at Festival Place.

The Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, and are particularly keen to trace a cyclist who stopped to check on the victim after the assault.

The victim is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A 23-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190051220, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.