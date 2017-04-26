Man left with broken jaw after Basingstoke town centre assault

A 36-year-old man was left needing hospital treatment after being assaulted by two men he did not know in

Basingstoke town centre on Saturday.

The victim was walking in Wote Street at around 3.20am when the attack took place.

One of the men punched the victim and knocked him to the ground, before the other man kicked him.

He was taken to Basingstoke hospital with a fractured jaw and a cut to his head, before being transferred to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford for further treatment.

The first attacker was described as white, in his mid to late 20s, had short black hair, was of slim build and was wearing black jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt.

The second man was also white, of a similar age, had blond hair, of average build and was wearing a blue-coloured polo top.

Detective Constable Dan Hayward said: “This was a very nasty assault and we would like anyone with any information to come forward. We know a number of people came to the aid of the injured man, including one man who drove him to Basingstoke hospital.

“Were you there? Did you help the victim? You may hold information that might help our investigation.”

Call 101 with information.