Man of the match Argent shines after netting another five goals

Basingstoke Town hit Tiverton for six in the Evo-Stik South Premier clash on Saturday to make it back-to-back home victories sandwiching the away defeat to Chesham.
Man of the match Sam Argent put in a five-star display to get his name on the score sheet for all but one of ‘Stoke’s goals in the 6-2 win at the Camrose.
It’s the second time this season that the forward has scored five times in one game with the previous feat coming in a 6-0 away victory over Dunstable Town in December.
Argent opened the scoring against Tiverton from the penalty spot on 10 minutes neatly slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.
The home side piled on the pressure with a number of chances going begging before half time.
But it was soon 2-0 when less than six minutes into the second half Argent dispatched another penalty down into the same left hand corner of the net to double the home side’s advantage.
The hat trick was complete five minutes later with a typical striker’s finish, toe poking past a hapless Martin Rice in the away end goal.
A spate of goals arrived with 20 minutes left on the clock as George Bennett’s delivery into the box was met again by Argent for his fourth, followed swiftly by his fifth and final of the evening.
Jared Lewington bundled over the line to ruin Colm McAdden’s hopes of a clean sheet before Bennett grabbed his first and ‘Stoke’s sixth 37 minutes into the second half.
An injury time consolation, again from Lewington, failed to put the dampeners on an otherwise comprehensive win for Basingstoke to push them to 15th in the League on 38 points.
Manager Terry Brown said after the game that his side “thoroughly deserved to beat Tiverton” and was proud of his team for “playing some really exciting, fantastic, attacking football”.
He added: “Considering they are in a playoff spot, it is a fantastic victory for us. It is also a source of frustration for us in as much as we can’t replicate our home form away.
“Although Sam Argent got five goals today, which is going to win any man of the match, I thought Callum Bunting was absolutely brilliant today, in the first half his hold up play was magnificent.
“I was a bit disappointed we conceded a couple of late goals from sloppy crosses but we could have had 10 today.
“I’d much rather win 6-2 than I would 2-0 because that’s the way I like my teams to play.”
Basingstoke face a trip to Biggleswade in their next league game on February 3.
– Owen Hughes