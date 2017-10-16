Man punched in the face in Hartley Wintney assault

A 54-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Hartley Wintney on Saturday.

The victim suffered a fractured cheek bone and a broken nose in the assault, which happened as he was walking along Monachus Lane at around 1am.

The attacker approached the man from behind, and police have launched an investigation to establish exactly what happened.

Police staff investigator Michael Longmore said: “This unprovoked attack took place just off the main High Street in Hartley Wintney at around pub closing time.

“Were you out and about in the area at the time? Did you see what happened or do you have any other information that could assist our investigation?

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.”

Call 101 with information, quoting reference number 44170398952.