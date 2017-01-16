Man racially abused at hospital

A CCTV image has been released of a man suspected of racially abusing a member of staff at Basingstoke hospital.

The 24-year-old victim was eating lunch in the canteen at the hospital on Thursday, January 5 when the man walked past and made a racist remark about him.

He is described as white, and bald, while he was wearing a green hooded top, and was accompanied by a short woman with dark hair.

The incident took place at around 3.55pm, with anyone that may have any information, or who recognises the man from the picture urged to call Hampshire Constabulary’s PC Chris Brindley on 101, quoting 44170012929.