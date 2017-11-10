Man rescued after crane fell into side of building

A man had to be rescued after becoming trapped when a 27-tonne crane fell into the side of a building.

Fire crews pulled the man from the cab after it fell onto the house in Pitman Close last Thursday around 9.50am.

The man fortunately was not injured.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five vehicles from Basingstoke fire station were called to the property on Pitman Close.

“The aerial ladder platform was used to help extricate the man trapped in the cab who fortunately escaped injury.”

Members of the crew remained on the scene to stabilise the building which was under construction.