Man saw his car being stolen outside Basingstoke pub

A man walked out of a pub in Basingstoke in time to see his own car being stolen.

The 47-year-old victim was inside the Maidenhead Inn on Winchester Street when around 4.30pm, when he realised his car and house keys were missing from his jacket pocket.

He left the pub and went to nearby Caston’s Yard car park where he saw the thief sitting in his car, a black Alfa Romeo.

The car then was driven off after the victim approached the car and tried to open the driver’s door, leaving him on the floor.

It left the car park via New Road and was later found abandoned on Wessex Close.

The thief has been described as European, slim, around 5ft 8ins tall with short dark hair and wearing a dark woollen top.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Teresa Webster said: “Do you recognise this man in the picture?

“We would like to identify him as he may have information to assist our enquiries.

“In addition, we would like to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the pub at this time, or saw an incident involving a black Alfa Romeo in Caston’s Yard car park outside.”

Anyone with information should call PC Webster on 101, quoting 44170125909, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.