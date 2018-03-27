Man sought over recall to prison

Police have launched a hunt for a Basingstoke man who has breached the terms of his licence.

Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Colin West, 40, who is wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence.

Police are now turning to the public for help locating the missing man.

West is described as white, 6ft tall, with short, brown hair, green eyes, and has a small scar on his forehead.

He also has some distinctive tattoos, with a flame design on the right side of his neck, and a skull tattoo on his chest.

Hampshire Constabulary thinks West could be in the Basingstoke area but he also has links to Kent and London.

Police are advising anyone who thinks they see West, or who knows where he is, not to approach him but call police immediately on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 44170487822.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously to leave information on 0800 555 111.