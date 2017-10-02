Man taken to hospital after being assaulted with ‘baseball bat’

A man is believed to have been hit with a baseball bat in an assault in Basingstoke in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old victim was attacked sometime between 1am and 1.30am in Grove Road.

He suffered a suspected broken jaw, dislocated shoulder and deep cuts to his head, and has since been discharged from Basingstoke hospital.

A 26-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard a disturbance. Call 101 with information.