Manydown: more consultation

Plans to build up to 3,520 new homes in Manydown will undergo yet more consultation following feedback from the public.

The original proposals have been altered in response to comments from the community and the Highways Authority and now include an access junction from the A339 and from the B3400 Worting Road, as well as changes to the height of buildings in sensitive areas around the edge of Worting Conservation Area.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s cabinet member responsible for Manydown, Councillor John Izett said: “This is another milestone on our journey to build one of the best designed and thought out new housing developments in the UK.

“Before we even submitted the outline planning application, we received many good ideas from residents over 18 months of engagement and consultation.”

The outline planning application was submitted in March 2017 by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Hampshire County Council, as the joint landowners.

The application is for 3,200 homes, up to a maximum of 3,520 homes.

This figure has been tested in technical studies, looking at environmental and traffic aspects, to ensure the best use is made of the greenfield site and that the infrastructure is suitable for the maximum number of homes.

The outline application sets out the main principles for developing the homes, businesses, shops and community facilities, two local centres, two primary schools and land for a secondary school, parks, children’s play facilities, sports pitches, allotments and a 250-acre country park.

Leader of Hampshire County Council Councillor Roy Perry said: “We are committed to creating a sustainable community which will reflect the great character of Hampshire as a place to live, work and thrive – offering high quality homes for local people, with access to good transport, schools and community facilities.

“As a joint landowner, we’ve listened to feedback and adapted our plans, including making adjustments to highway access.”

To view the changes, visit www.manydownbasingstoke.co.uk.