Marathon effort from Richard as he nears fundraising target

A Basingstoke runner put in a herculean effort to pile on the miles in the London Marathon.

Richard Pilbeam, above, from Chineham, finished the 26.2-mile course around the streets of the capital in four hours, 36 minutes and 56 seconds.

He is now closing in on his goal of raising £1,000 for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

“It was a great day and a great experience,” said the 39-year-old. “The atmosphere is something you really have to savour. It was lovely to hear so many people supporting me and chanting my name as I ran round the course.”

The father-of-two had extra motivation to run for the charity after losing his grandmother and mother-in-law to cancer.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me on my journey,” he said.