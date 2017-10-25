Mark Day of the Dead with annual parade

Things are going to get spooky in Basingstoke on Friday evening.

Day of the Dead celebrations are returning to the town centre for a third year, and will feature a lantern-lit parade, Mariachi musicians, fire-breathers, illusionists and even a giant illuminated spider.

It is inspired by the traditional Mexican festival and celebrates local ancestry, culture and diversity.

As well as the live performances, there will also be art and craft activities, face painting, an interactive screen and a selection of ethnic street food available to try.

It is suitable for the entire family, and kicks off in Wote Street at 6.30pm with entertainment across Top of Town.