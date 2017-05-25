Mash-up of music and comedy from Rich Hall

Join Rich Hall and his virtuoso musical mates for a mash-up of music, comedy and gratuitous colouration at The Anvil on Thursday, June 15.

Performing alongside Rich will be his regular band of talented and chronically unemployable urchins. You can expect the floor to reek of liquor and spent dreams.

Hall is the star of the critically-acclaimed BBC4 documentaries Rich Hall’s Californian Stars, Rich Hall’s You Can Go To Hell, I’m Going To Texas, Rich Hall’s Inventing the Indian and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match.

He also wrote and starred in a four-part series for BBC Radio 4 in November 2016 called Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown. Most recent was Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You, focusing on country music and its origins.

Rich’s critically acclaimed grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit.

He has also become well known for his television and radio work. Notable UK appearances include regular appearances on Very British Problems (Channel 4), Stand Up For The Week (Channel 4), QI (BBC1/2), Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The O2, and Have I Got News For You (BBC1).

Winning the prestigious Barry Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival in April 2013, Hall’s sardonic humour perfectly suits songs that mock popular musicians and all-too-common life situations.

While the scripted songs are brilliant, you can expect improvised lyrics based around the names and professions taken from the front row.

Tickets cost £19, which includes a £2 booking fee.

This show comes with an age warning and is suitable for ages 14 and over as it is likely to contain strong language and adult content.

To book your tickets or for more information about the show, call 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.