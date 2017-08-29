Massive crowds turn out for CarFest

Peaceful countryside around Overton was turned into a sea of colour and noise as CarFest roared in.

Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Busted, Mel C, Tom Odell and the Kaiser Chiefs were just some of the big names performing on the main stage at Laverstoke Park Farm, wowing thousands over the bank holiday weekend.

CarFest fused music with cars and some of the fastest and coolest supercars from Britain, USA, Japan, France, Germany and Italy were also on show, taking part in the ‘Car Nations’ track sprint.

There was also spectacular stunt action including a self-donutting car and a performance from the Red Arrows.

As well as the music and cars, people got messy with the world’s biggest custard pie fight, tried out super skills in the Super Hero Academy and were served treats by Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

CarFest is the branchild of BBC star Chris Evans and has raised millions for Children in Need.