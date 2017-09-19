Massive smash ends Collard’s title charge

Rob Collard was lucky to walk away uninjured after a horrifying crash in the penultimate round of the British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone on Sunday.

The north Hampshire racer was pitched sideways into oncoming traffic in the first race of the day, and Will Burns was powerless to stop himself from smashing into the back of Collard’s BMW.

His car was completely destroyed, and the 48-year-old took no further part in the rest of the day’s racing.

He and Burns were both taken to hospital for checks, and released later that afternoon.

However after picking up no points from Silverstone, it does mean that Collard is now out of title contention.

“It’s hugely disappointing to end a weekend in this way, and I’m sure it wouldn’t have happened if the driving standards in the middle of the field had been better,” said Collard.

“I ended up off the track because of two cars leaning on each other too heavily and I’ve had a big accident through no fault of my own.

“It leaves the team with a huge job to ready a car for me for Brands Hatch.

“Fortunately I’m sore, but otherwise OK.”

Collard has dropped to fifth in the standings on 256 points. The final round of the season takes place at Brands Hatch on October 1.