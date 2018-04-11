Masters glory evades Rose again after solid finish

Justin Rose finished tied 12th in the US Masters after saving his best round of 69 until the final day to finish on six-under par.

Rose, who led by a shot with two holes to play 12 months ago before eventually losing out in a play-off to Sergio Garcia, started slowly this time in Augusta.

The former Robert May’s pupil opened with a round of 72, followed by a 70, 71 and finally 69 for a total of 282.

Three birdies and three bogeys meant the north Hampshire golfer opened with a level-par first round.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney member carded a second round of 70 in tricky conditions at Augusta National to reach two-under par and trail early clubhouse leaders Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth by two shots.

Announcing himself as a contender, Rose said he was ‘pleased’ with his putting and round of six birdies and four bogeys.

But that was as close as last year’s runner-up got – although closer than Garcia who failed to make the weekend after a horror show on the 15th in the first round – to competing as he plodded along for a one-under Saturday, leaving him well off the pace.

Rose saved his best round until last though with a three-under par to climb to 12th, where he tied with Louis Oosthuizen and Charley Hoffman.

Patrick Reed took home the green jacket on 15-under, one ahead of closest challenger Rickie Fowler.