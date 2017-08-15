Max the one-eyed dog finds a happy home in Basingstoke

A one-eyed dog who spent just under half his life waiting for the perfect owner has found a home in Basingstoke.

Max, a 10-year-old Staffy-cross, spent four years at Watford’s National Animal Welfare Trust – making him the longest resident there – until he was re-homed by Julie Dawson and her husband Bob.

Julie, from Chineham, said: “Visiting him in the place he felt safe was really important.

“We quickly built up that bond and connection and I thought ‘I’m sure we could have something here, us two’.

“He sat up in the car as soon as we arrived in Basingstoke, it’s like he knew he was home.”

Abandoned Max lost his left eye in October 2015 after suffering from a glaucoma.

Julie added: “People want to adopt pedigree dogs or don’t think he’s beautiful because he’s missing an eye. I think he’s beautiful and he’s such a bright boy. I want to make the last part of his life the best part of his life.”

Julie had initially wanted to adopt a dog for a long time but family commitments like caring for her elderly parents, made it difficult.

In April, she finally took the plunge after seeing a photo of Max online and brought him home. He has now become another friendly face for her father, who suffers from dementia. Julie said: “My dad has always loved dogs and he looks forward to seeing Max.

“Max senses he has to be gentle and docile around him, and knows when to give my dad space too.”

As a result of Max’s experience, he is one of the faces of Petplan’s adverts for Channel 4’s Animal Rescue Live: Supervet Special.

Now settled, Julie and Max are now in a happy routine: “He’s so calm and content, it’s like he knows he’s in a good place, he’s a happy soul.”