Mayor recognises communities’ hard work on neighbourhood plans

Basingstoke and Deane Mayor Cllr Sean Keating has given two new neighbourhood plans his official seal of approval at a special reception.

The Mayor met representatives of the Old Basing and Lychpit, and Kingsclere communities at the event to congratulate them on their dedication in engaging their communities in shaping the future of their areas.

The plans now form part of the development plan for the parishes and will be used when considering planning applications.

Cllr Keating said: “My congratulations to everybody in Old Basing and Lychpit, and in Kingsclere, who have been involved in the process to bring these neighbourhood plans to fruition. A great deal of hard work has been undertaken over recent years by the local communities in order to get the plans adopted. Neighbourhood planning allows local people to have a real input into decisions about the future development of their areas and ensures that local needs are met.”

Other neighbourhood plans currently under way in the borough include Wootton St Lawrence and North Waltham.

For more information on neighbourhood planning visit https://www.basingstoke.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplan