Mayor urges others to sign up for Moonlight Walk

Basingstoke’s streets will be full of colour on the evening of September 9 as the St Michael’s Hospice Moonlight Walk takes over the streets.

Neon products will be on offer before the 8.5-mile walk in aid of the hospice and the Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane, Cllr Paul Frankum, is urging people to join him in stepping out.

He said: “Like many people, I have lost family and friends to cancer, so it is a real privilege to take part in the Moonlight Walk in the 25th anniversary year of St Michael’s Hospice.

“I will be walking in memory of my father, who passed away in St Michael’s in 2011.

“Cancer took my grandfather and great-grandfather too and the hospice has cared for other councillors, colleagues and council staff.

“I would like to thank all the staff who made a very difficult time in my father’s last days so much easier.

“All the money I raise from the Moonlight Walk will go towards the running of this fantastic facility.”

The hospice, in Aldermaston Road, cares for those faced with a life-limiting illness along with their families and carers – and has to raise more than £10,000 a day in running costs.

As it is celebrating its 25th anniversary, walkers are asked to dress in colourful clothing.

The Moonligh Walk starts at 10pm from Porchester Square in Festival Place, is fully marshalled and open to everyone, although children over seven must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit stmichaelshospice.org/events for details.