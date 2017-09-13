Mayor’s fund helps pay for new mobility scooter

Basingstoke’s mayor and mayoress have tried out a new mobility scooter paid for by funds from last year’s civic charity appeal.

Paul and Jane Frankum visited Shopmobility Basingstoke in Church Street recently after Jane had fundraised for the scheme during her year as mayor last year.

Both Jane and son Paul – this year’s mayor – gave the new scooter their approval, and it will now be used by people with mobility difficulties to get around more easily.

Jane said: “I am pleased that some of the funds raised during my year as mayor have been used to get more local residents with mobility challenges on the move.

“With the support of the friendly team at Shopmobility Basingstoke, these people can access a wide range of mobility scooters and wheelchairs for all abilities.”

Shopmobility Basingstoke chairman Tom Gilvear added: “We are very grateful to receive the new travel scooter, bought with proceeds from the mayor’s charity appeal.

“It will enable more local residents who have difficulty walking to visit the places that they would not otherwise have been able to reach.”