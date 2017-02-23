Mazda3 2.2 150ps Sport Nav Diesel

The new 2017 Mazda3 has been recently updated with a revised grille with a stronger three-dimensional look, a new front fog light bezel and the availability of LED headlamp technology across both body styles, along with revised door mirrors featuring wraparound turn indicators, while hatchback versions feature a newly redesigned rear bumper.

The interior has also had a makeover to help it feel more driver-oriented. You will also find a host of updates that include higher-quality switch panels and handle bezels on the doors, and a newly designed dashboard trim insert and the adoption of an electric parking brake creates space for a more practical centre console.

Power and efficiency

My test car was fitted with a 150PS, 2,191cc common-rail diesel engine which has a low-friction and lightweight all-alloy construction which all helps to keep it as efficient as possible. The engine also has a Twin-turbo layout which helps minimise turbo lag and you can feel that working its magic as soon as you press the pedal – that of course also helps improve mid-range punch between gear changes and when overtaking is a must.

Fuel economy is also very good and I achieved 58.5mpg on the combined cycle. The engine also easily meets stringent EU Stage 6 emission levels without the need for any expensive after-treatment systems which is good news for the owner. 0 to 62 also arrives in 8.1 sec and a will reach a top speed of 130 mph.

Every model in the Mazda3 range is fitted with Mazda’s innovative i-stop intelligent idle-stop technology. Developed entirely in-house and tailored specifically for its application in Mazda’s new generation of SKYACTIV-Engines.

On the road

I like the way the Mazda3 handles the road – it feels very well balanced. Also, when the road gets twisty – it is more than capable of holding its own. The steering also feels light and agile – and you get enormous feedback from the front wheels as to what the road surface is doing below. Also, when you hook all this up to its fantastic 6 speed gearbox – you can’t really go wrong – It’s no exaggeration for me to say that I think the Mazda3 has a lot of manufacturers a little bit worried right about now.

Safety and technology

Some of the standard features on the Mazda3 include; ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (EBA), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), a Traction Control System (TCS), an Emergency Stop Signalling System (ESS), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). It is also fitted with six airbags – dual front, side airbags and full-length curtain, while ISOFIX rear seats and five three-point seatbelts with pre-tensioners complete the standard safety package.

To sum up

Mazda really have done a fantastic job here – and the new Mazda3 is now well above any of its rivals and it should do well in its current newly revised form.

Price from: 23,195