Medal successes for athletics club in county champs

Basingstoke athletes found success on the track at the county championships last weekend earning a haul of 46 medals.

More than 80 athletes from Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletics Club competed at the Hampshire County Championship with 12 members taking gold.

Ben Pattison was the standout performer on Saturday triumphing in the 200m with a time of 22.02, moving up to number two in the UK rankings.

There was a clean sweep for the club athletes in the Under 20 women’s 400m as Rebecca Bullock took gold with team mates Lydia Sommers and Amber Clare winning silver and bronze.

GB Juniors athlete Mair Edwards won gold in the 100m (U20) while Ayomide Cole won in the 100m race.

In the Sunday sunshine, Ayomide Cole moved up to number four in the UK after winning gold in the 200m in a time of 25.53 in her first year as an Under 15, with Izzy Pinder picking up silver.

Catherine Edwards added to her gold from the 300m by winning silver in the Under 17 category just before her sister, Mair, won gold in the U20 age group.

Other golds included James Beeks (1500m (Senior)), Harry Richardson (800m (U20)), Emily Cornwall (long jump and high jump), Maddie Deadman (3000m (U20)) and Hannah Haugvik (hurdles (U20)).