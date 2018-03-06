Meet Adam, youngest builder on the block

A budding young builder has traded his mittens and Wellingtons for a hardhat and fluorescent jacket at just three years old.

Adam Blackwell might be more accustomed to Bob the Builder than he is to David Wilson Homes, but that didn’t stop the eager youngster from being given a very special apprenticeship with the firm.

Adam will ‘oversee’ the construction of plot 215 at the Gillies Meadow development.

The young apprentice from Basingstoke will see the plot at foundation level, when the roof goes on and then again once it has been completed.

Sales advisers first met Adam when he made mum Emma stop outside the construction site every day without fail so that he could watch the vehicles in action.

Emma said Adam is “thrilled” to be a part of the build and wears his new hard hat almost every day.

She said: “His relationship with the site to date has really stimulated his imagination and we are all excited to see how this new adventure will inspire him.”

Adam hopes to drive dumper trucks and diggers as a career when he is older, she added.

Managing director Paul Crispin said he was “delighted” that Adam was enjoying his new role with the company.