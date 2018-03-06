Latest
Meet Adam, youngest builder on the block

About the author

Owen Hughes

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

A driver who killed his 13-year-old passenger when he flipped his £1.2million sports car on a farm road in North Wa… https://t.co/yjNh3CjoVm
2 hours ago
One of Germany’s most renowned orchestras, the Stuttgart SWR Symphony Orchestra comes to The Anvil to deliver a pro… https://t.co/HiLNx2HkuH
3 hours ago
The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons invade The Haymarket on Friday 23 March with a funny yet faithful new adaptatio… https://t.co/Gz9O5fG4eR
4 hours ago
A Hook-based football coach travelled from Hart in Hampshire to the ‘warm heart of Africa’ to help children in the… https://t.co/62hMtFrdTi
20 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2018 Basingstoke Observer is part of Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR