Meet your online connections, offline

#LinkedInlocal Basingstoke started slowly with its first meeting in January 2018. In a town where there are already many networking groups, was there space for another one?

It appears there is. Host Gill Fountain said: “LinkedInlocal Basingstoke is not all about business owners, we have a complete mix of people from different backgrounds and professions, some looking for contacts, others looking for inspiration and future adventures. Each meeting provides new and swapped ideas, introductions are made, and friendships formed. We have noticed that it makes no difference on whether we have a full room of people or a cosy dozen there is still a wiliness to firm up connections and help each other.”

Originating from an idea created by Anna McAfee in May 2017 in Australia with the purpose to meet the online LinkedIn connections face to face, it now has 100,000 members in 500 cities in 80 countries with over 1000 hosts, most also help to support charities in their community. #LinkedInlocal Basingstoke’s chosen charity is Citizens Advice Basingstoke.

Meetings are held locally on the second Tuesday for every month and tickets are on Eventbrite or via a link from www.linkedinlocalbasingstoke.org.uk.