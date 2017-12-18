Mentors help acorns to grow

Hospital employees were commended for their contribution to educating up-and-coming medical staff.

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recognised its staff during the inaugural Acorn Education Awards last week.

The Trust celebrated the efforts that staff make to promote learning, whether that be students on placement, staff who have a brilliant mentor or measures that have been taken to encourage staff to take up educational opportunities.

Kordo Saeed, consultant microbiologist, picked up two awards during the ceremony at the Ark, Basingstoke and North Hampshire hospital.

His supportive and inspirational approach to mentoring won him Mentor/ Supervisor of the Year and the final award of the event, the Director of Medical Education Award.

Mr Saeed said: “I was ecstatic to win one award, but to win two left me speechless.”

The Placement of the Year award went to Ward G2 at Basingstoke hospital, recognising the positive experience the ward creates for its students.

The Educational Team of the Year was awarded to the long-term conditions admin team, while the communications team took home the Best Patient and Public Involvement Award.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive of Hampshire Hospitals, which runs Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, said: “It’s really important for us to provide all the support our staff need to grow and develop within their roles. The mentors and teams work so hard to promote learning, which is why it’s so exciting to celebrate them and the fantastic work they do.”