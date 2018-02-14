Midwife’s labours earn award

A midwife who went above and beyond the line of duty to care for a mum-to-be has taken delivery of a special award.

Lucy Edwards, a community midwife at Basingstoke Hospital, scooped the prize for her care of a woman who was diagnosed with cancer during two of her pregnancies.

She was one of the WOW! Award winners honoured by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at its fifth annual awards gala ceremony on Tuesday last week.

Honours for the overall WOW! Awards winners for the year were handed out in nine categories with Lucy claiming the Family and Clinical Support Services Division Award.

Not only did the midwife support the woman through her pregnancies and ensure all relevant staff were aware of her condition, she supported the woman through labour by going into the hospital while she was on annual leave and also arranged for the family to receive donated breast milk.

Lucy said: “I adored caring for this woman, so coming in when I should have been on annual leave to help her deliver her baby was something that I didn’t think twice about.

“It was important to both of us that I provided continuity of care for her, to make sure she was happy and comfortable.

“I spent a lot of time with the family because of their specific situation and even though the babies have been born, I still keep in touch with them.

“I did not expect to win a WOW! Award in the first place, let alone win the annual divisional award. I’m incredibly proud and it is a real highlight of my career so far.”

Other award winners from Basingstoke Hospital included the entire team from E1 Ward who won the Chairman’s Award for their nursing back to health of a severely ill woman over the course of seven weeks. They were nominated by the patient’s husband who was touched by their care for him as well during this time.

Diabetic nurse Gill Lloyd won a special prize from the WOW! Awards for the way she has looked after a particular patient during his 20 years with the condition.

Liz Padmore, chairman of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, congratulated the winners, saying: “I know many of you here tonight consider what you do to be all in a day’s work and are modest about your achievements, but I encourage you to be proud of your contribution.”