Millions put aside for Basingstoke road improvements

Significant improvements to a key route in south west Basingstoke are being planned after £10million was set aside for work there.

Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is looking to use £10m from its £71.1m growth deal allocation to fund transport improvements to the south-west corridor of Basingstoke.

It would see the A30 Winchester Road upgraded from junction 7 of the M3 into the town, ahead of the building of thousands of homes being built at Manydown.

Clive Sanders, leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, said: “This brings the total investment in key road improvements in Basingstoke, including government funding through Enterprise M3, to well over £40m.

“We have always said that we need to have improvements in infrastructure to enable the town to develop.

“Attracting government infrastructure funding is essential to attracting businesses to bring more jobs here and improve the lives of our residents.”

Enterprise M3 bids for funding from the government to pay for major projects that grow the economy, create jobs and upgrade infrastructure in Hampshire and Surrey.

Previous growth deal funds for Basingstoke have included the 5G emulator programme in the Basing View Innovation Hub, which allows businesses working on mobile apps that can function beyond 4G.

Geoff French, chairman of Enterprise M3, said: “Basingstoke is one of our growth towns in the Enterprise M3 area and our priority is to help provide the infrastructure that will allow the potential growth to be realised.

“Our planned investments in the town’s key transport corridors demonstrate our strong support for its future development and continued success.”

In a separate announcement, Hampshire County Council is set to decide on allocating £7.6million for improvements to the Thorneycroft Roundabout.

The council is set to meet next Thursday to make a final decision as part of its budget on investing £209m on improving roads and infrastructure across Hampshire.

Thorneycroft Roundabout is listed within this, as is £108m of road and bridge maintenance including pothole repairs and road resurfacing.

Rob Humby, the county council’s executive member for transport, said: “This planned investment programme would see us make use of Government grants, bids and developer contributions over the next three years.

“Our capacity and expertise allows us to deliver a large scale, high quality programme of improvements such as this, which will also attract economic growth and spend in the county.”