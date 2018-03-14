Mini golf course to get medieval revamp

Mini golf in Basingstoke will return to the dark ages as a golf centre prepares for a medieval mulligan.

A planning application submitted to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council will involve a £370,000 revamp to transform the mini golf facility at Basingstoke Golf Centre with a medieval make over.

The family attraction, which is managed by the Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust and agent Serco, will have its nine holes plus putting green upgraded to a new Adventure Golf course.

Upgrades could begin in spring, ready for a summer 2018 opening.

Plans include an educational element and will be fully accessible for disabled users.

Communities councillor Simon Bound said: “The activities at the golf centre are ideal for families but these investments to council-owned leisure facilities are necessary as they ensure they remain high quality.”

Chair of the Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust Hazel Tilbury said: “The medieval theme links to the market town heritage of Basingstoke, which will allow local school children to learn more about the history of the town in a fun enjoyable manner.”

The plans form part of a £1.3million investment into new features at the Aquadrome, Basingstoke Golf Centre and Tadley Swimming pool.