Minister given first-hand tour of town

The housing minister made a stop in Basingstoke to discuss plans for housebuilding in the area.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller welcomed Dominic Raab as part of a briefing on affordable housing and future economic development.

Speaking about the visit, Mrs Miller said: “I was delighted that Basingstoke was one of the first local authorities to be able to brief the new housing minister about their ambitious plans for development. His visit also gave us the opportunity to highlight the importance of investing in the infrastructure needed for the local community and to support the new housing.”

After the meeting, the minister visited the Winklebury Centre to hear about plans for regeneration in the area.

The meeting at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council was led by council leader Clive Sanders, deputy leader Cllr Terri Reid, chief executive Mel Barrett and Cllr Mel Kendal from Hampshire County Council.