Missing boy from Alton may be in Basingstoke

A teenager from Alton who has been missing since Saturday (May 20), may be in the Basingstoke area.

Cameron Birch, 15, was last seen at around 11 am in Telegraph Lane, Four Marks and there are concerns for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 ins tall, of medium to large build with green eyes and has short hair with a long fringe.

The teenager was last seen wearing dark-grey jogging bottoms, a black jacket, Nike air trainers and had a black shoulder bag with him.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170189422.