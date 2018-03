Police are concerned for the welfare of a man from Upton Grey near Basingstoke who has been missing since Tuesday.

Mark Robinson, 56, was reported missing at 7.30pm on Tuesday (March 6) from the Bidden Road area.

Mark is described as:

• White

• 5ft 10ins tall

• Slim

• Shaven hair

• Goatee beard

• Waxed moustache

• Wears a flower diamond earring in his left ear

If you have seen Mark, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 101, quoting 44180085866.