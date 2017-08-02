Mixed bag for Basingstoke Town as friendlies come to a close

It was a mixed week for Basingstoke Town as their pre-season is almost at a close ahead of the regular season.

The Dragons ended their series of friendlies at the Camrose with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Southall on July 25.

Aaron Jarvis gave Town the lead on 12 minutes with a free-kick but Southall hit back through Max Elwood who scored from a free header.

In-form Ben Wright then provided more of the ‘Wright stuff’ as Town once again took the lead.

In the second half, Basingstoke came near to scoring another early on when Wright almost turned provider to Dean Stow but the former Hartley Wintney player’s shot hit the post.

They did eventually get the third though through Marcus Johnson-Schuster, who fired into the top corner.

Dan Bayliss compounded the 4-1 victory, converting a cross from Charlie Kennedy.

Over the weekend, Basingstoke made the journey to Farnborough to play in the O’Neills Invitation Cup.

In the opening game on Saturday against Fleet, the Dragons won 6-1, despite having had an early scare in the third minute when they went behind from a Graham Purdy goal. However, this jolted Basingstoke back into life and they hit back on 20 minutes through Charlie Kennedy heading in from a Ben Wright corner.

Wright made it 2-1 shortly after when he slotted in from inside the box and then Kennedy grabbed his second, heading in a neat cross from close range to make it 3-1 at half time.

After the break, it was 4-1 when Wright coolly grabbed his second from the penalty spot.

Charlie McCann made it five on 59 minutes with a header before Wright claimed his hat trick to round off the 6-1 victory.

In the final the following day, a much-changed and inexperienced side went down 6-0 against Farnborough who had former professional striker Jamie Cureton in their ranks.

The veteran grabbed a brace in the first half with both goals set up by Perry Coles.

Callum McAdden in the Basingstoke goal was being peppered and did well to keep the score down to six.

Only Jordan Goater came close to scoring for the Dragons with his shot hitting the inside of the post.

The hosts scored the other four goals after halftime, including two from Jack Smith.