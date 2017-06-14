Mixed feelings for Collard despite podium finish

Rob Collard closed the gap on the championship lead at the weekend after a consistent showing, but admitted he was frustrated not to come away with more.

The north Hampshire BTCC driver continued his run of finishing in the points on every occasion this season during the three races at the North Yorkshire circuit, Croft.

He brought his BMW home in fourth, third and eighth on Sunday to move within 11 points of current standings leader Gordon Shedden at the halfway point of the year.

But on a day where his West Surrey Racing team showed plenty of promise, Collard might have been anticipating a little bit more for his efforts.

He said: “I have mixed feelings about the weekend.

“On the one hand it’s great to maintain my run of scoring points in every race and finishing on the podium at every event because it keeps me right in the hunt for the championship.

“However, we’ve had such strong pace, it’s a little frustrating my results haven’t quite reflected this.

“I’m confident of continuing this strong run at Snetterton after the summer break.”

In typical Collard fashion, the 48-year-old made a storming start and worked his way up from 11th on the grid to fourth in race one, muscling his way past Shedden at the penultimate corner of the last lap.

Race two saw Collard involved in a three-way scrap for the lead with team-mate Colin Turkington and the Subaru of Ash Sutton.

He was on the back of them both for much of the race, but wasn’t able to get past and had to settle for third.

The reverse grid meant he lined up for race three in seventh, and again made progress to fifth where he was dicing with Jason Plato.

However a resurgent Matt Neal making his way up the order caught up to Collard and tagged the back of his car, sending Collard off track.

He quickly recovered but lost a few positions in the process, finishing eighth at the chequered flag – crucially though one spot ahead of Shedden.

The current standings see Shedden lead on 188 points, with Collard second on 177 and Turkington third on 176.

The BTCC now enjoys its summer break, with the next round of the championship at Snetterton in Norfolk on July 30.