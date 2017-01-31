Mixed weekend as Bison win and lose

Basingstoke Bison had a mixed weekend as a 6-1 thrashing of Hull Pirates on Saturday was followed up by a 4-1 defeat away at Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

Sunday’s loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Herd, but keeps them inside the top-four of the English Ice Hockey Premier League.

Things went much better on Saturday, even though it took Bison until almost the end of the first period to score their first goal, despite numerous chances beforehand.

Ciaran Long fired home the opener on 19:36 past keeper Vlastimil Lakosil, whose outstanding saves up until then had kept the Pirates in the match.

Bison picked up where they left off in the second period and the second goal quickly followed, this time from Tomas Karpov, before he netted another six minutes later.

Going into the third period Hull were able to pull one back through Andrej Themar.

However it would be nothing more than a consolation effort, as two from Rene Jarolin and another from Long in the closing six minutes cemented Bison’s victory.

But there was disappointment 24 hours later as Bison couldn’t replicate their scoring form in Peterborough.

The first period was goalless, before the Phantoms built up a two-goal lead before the half-hour mark, with both coming from Ales Padelek.

Long pulled back a goal for Bison on 32:08 as the visitors tried to get themselves back into the match.

But within six minutes Tom Norton had scored the Phantoms’ third on the powerplay, for a 3-1 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

And the hosts confirmed their win in the final period, with Edgars Bebris getting the Phantom’s fourth with a penalty shot on 52:33.

Head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I think we played a solid weekend across the two games. We had two tough games this weekend and I think we may have run out of gas a little by the end.

“That’s no reflection on the team as the guys that did line up worked hard all weekend.

“We had a good run but now we need to look forward and get on another good run starting next weekend when Telford are in town.”

They are back in action this weekend, at home to league leaders Telford Tigers on Saturday.