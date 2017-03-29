Mixed weekend for Basingstoke Bison in play-off campaign

Basingstoke Bison had a mixed weekend as hey continued their play-off campaign, writes Jack Asbery.

A narrow 4-3 defeat against Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday was followed up by a 3-1 victory over Swindon Wildcats on Sunday.

Bison made the trip to Milton Keynes on Saturday for the last meeting between the two sides in Buckinghamshire, ahead of Lightning’s move into the Elite League.

The home side went ahead at 2:29 in the first shot of the game through Antil Holli and a minute later Mikolaj Lopuski doubled their lead.

Tom Carlton added a third in the seventh minute to make the score 3-0 but this time Bison responded and managed to pull a goal back.

However, Lightning quickly regained form and in the 15th minute Frankie Bakrlik scored Lightning’s fourth goal.

In the third period, Joe Miller managed to add another goal to make the game 4-2 and not long after Ciaran Long scored to make it 4-3, leaving only a goal in it.

But Bison could not find a way to level the score despite their valiant fightback,

leaving Lightning to their home victory.

The following day, Bison played host to the Swindon Wildcats.

They quickly went ahead on 7:11 through Derek Roehl, who fired an inch-perfect shot glove side just wide enough to beat the goalie but still hit the back of the net.

But the Wildcats quickly responded and on 9:27 they equalised through Sam Bullas, who took advantage of a rare defensive error from Bison and tapped in.

In the second period, Bison took back the lead just before the half-hour mark when Tomas Karpov scored after catching the rebound from a Ciaran Long shot, leaving the home side 2-1 up and the end of the second period.

And in the final minute of play, Bison scored their winner through Long when he dragged Stevie Lyle out of position to fire home round him and ensure victory.

It comes after Bison thrashed Hull Pirates 7-0 in their first play-off fixture last week.