Mock attack helps to prepare 999 services

More than 100 people took part in terror attack scenarios as part of a large-scale training exercise.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service carried out Exercise Titanium with people across different agencies tackling a fire in a block of flats and an attack in a restaurant with large numbers of people being seriously injured.

The annual fire service exercise tested all aspects of response with teams from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Hampshire Constabulary also taking part.

The scenario was based on a group of terrorists storming a block of flats and attacking the occupants with knives then setting the building on fire.

The attackers then moved onto a nearby restaurant where they attacked around 50 people.

Station Manager Jim Clarke, who spent more than three months putting the exercise together, said: “The exercise went very well and has been extremely challenging for all of those involved, as it was designed to be.

“The chance to practice large scale incidents like this is invaluable to the emergency services and ultimately means we will all be better prepared if we ever have to do it for real.”

To make the exercise as realistic as possible, the Station Manager even involved the Casualty Union, which provided ‘live casualties’ with very realistic injuries.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority chairman Chris Carter, who observed the exercise, said: “Watching how the crews performed under deliberately challenging conditions makes you appreciate the quality and dedication of Hampshire firefighters.

“These exercises are extremely important in ensuring the service is prepared for anything and making the public assured that we are always working to make them even safer.”