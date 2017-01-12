More protests over pensions due to take place by AWE workers next week

Around 600 “deeply betrayed” workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) are once again set to walk out over the ongoing row over pensions.

A 48-hour strike is due to begin next Wednesday morning at AWE’s sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield, with a further two-day strike then planned to follow it on January 30.

Discussions have been going on between AWE and trade unions Unite and Prospect since July, after the nuclear deterrent manufacturer proposed changing the way it calculates how much it pays into employees’ pensions.

Bosses plan to implement the changes on January 31, with two days of strikes already having taken place over the issue on November 14 and December 6 at AWE, which is one of Basingstoke and Deane’s biggest employers.

Unite regional officer Bob Middleton said: “It was in the House of Commons in the early 1990s that the then Tory Government made copper bottomed promises to AWE workers regarding the future of their pensions, once they transferred to the private sector.

“It is quite clear that this pledge has been shattered and our members feel deeply betrayed – the hallmark of this dispute is a litany of broken promises.

“The four days of strike action this month are not being taken lightly – it is not a ‘political’ strike, but one taken reluctantly by our members who have no desire to see thousands of pounds wiped off their retirement incomes.”

Currently, AWE members pay 10 per cent of their salary into the pension scheme, while the employer pays 26 per cent under a defined benefit scheme.

The new proposal would see employees pay from three per cent to eight per cent or more, while AWE pays in between nine and 13 per cent under a defined contribution scheme.