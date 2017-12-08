More help needed to make a real change for the homeless

A charitable group is appealing for more help to fund its support for homeless people as the winter weather sets in.

The Real Change, Not Loose Change appeal has so far raised more than £4,600 thanks to the support of the community in and around Basingstoke.

It needs to reach its target of £16,000 by January 14 for the money to be distributed to three local homelessness schemes.

The campaign, now in its second year, is run by Basingstoke’s Social Inclusion Partnership (SIP).

SIP chair and borough council deputy leader Terri Reid said: “No one should be complacent about the scale of the problem.

“Nationally rough sleeping rates have increased 150 per cent in the last few years, and the borough council has allocated around £2million in the next budget year towards homelessness and homelessness support.

“But the Real Change campaign is a way for local people to be involved. They can be sure that their donations will be well used and will really make a difference.”

The SIP campaign raised more than £13,000 in 2016, helping local churches set up the pop-up Night Light Shelter and allowing the Camrose Day centre to open a third day a week with a new shower room.

This year, the £16,000 package will be divided across three initiatives – £5,000 would go towards covering costs to keep the Night Light shelter open, just over £4,100 will be used to extend services at the Camrose drop-in centre, and over £5,400 will fund services at Julian House, which provides an outreach service for the homeless.

The hope is that the funds raised will cover the shelter costs for seven days a week until the end of February and help pay for services at Julian House, where people can safely store their personal belongings.

Camrose Centre, which currently operates in Glebe Hall at St Michael’s Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays to provide a continuous self-service breakfast and hot lunch, would also be able to extend its services.

The service connects homeless people to agencies and organisations that can provide support on housing, mental health, legal matters and sexual health.

Cllr Reid added: “Please, please donate again this year and help the most vulnerable in our community at a particularly difficult time for them.”

In November 2016 an official count estimated 26 people were sleeping on the borough’s streets at any one time.

To donate to the cause, visit spacehive.com/realchange-basingstoke-2017.

Alternatively, call Streetlink on 0300 500 0914.