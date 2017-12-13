More legs needed for ‘Stoke

– By Owen Hughes
Basingstoke Town were the “walking wounded” on Saturday as they surrendered an early lead to concede four on the road to Hereford.
The drubbing sees Terry Brown’s depleted squad fall two places to 19th in the Evo-Stik South table.
The visitors made a strong start when defender Dan Bayliss poked home from a scrambled corner in the fourth minute in front of a crowd of 2,794.
But the lead lasted just ten minutes before Hereford’s debutant Eliot Richards swung in a corner at the other end that was headed in by Jack Deaman.
Keyon Reffell nodded the home side in front before the win was all but assured when some skilful play from John Mills saw the forward wrong foot keeper Colm McAdden to slide the ball in for a 3-1 half time lead.
The ’Stoke’s second half performance was much improved but counted for little as Hereford looked comfortable holding onto their lead.
A short back-pass allowed Mills to round the stranded keeper and roll the ball into an empty net late on to ensure Basingstoke would leave Edgar Street without any points.
Brown said: “I commend the boys, they came out in the second half and apart from a diabolical goal we gave away, it would have been a clean sheet.
“The fourth goal was unfair on Dan Collier, but they’re all running on next to empty.
“I’m in desperate need of bolstering the squad, even if it’s with some free loans from somewhere. Not on ability-wise, but just on legs,” adding that his squad were the “walking wounded”.
Basingstoke were without a number of key players for the fixture, including captain Marcus Johnson-Schuster, while midfielder Michael Atkinson was only fit enough to come on as a sub in the second half.
The mid-week clash with Stratford Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch at The Camrose Stadium.
Basingstoke will next be in action when they take on Dunstable on Saturday at Creasey Park.