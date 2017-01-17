More money still needed to help tackle Hampshire’s pothole problem

A further £5million in Government funding to help fill potholes across Hampshire is still not enough, according to the county council.

The latest cash boost was announced on Friday and followed a survey taken by Basingstoke-based The AA that found 35 per cent of members rated their roads to be in a “poor to bad” condition.

But while admitting he was pleased to receive the funds, member for transport at the council, Rob Humby, insisted that continued reductions in Government revenue funding would tamper its effect.

He said: “Overall, it looks like the Government has given us £5m with one hand, and are taking away £5m with the other.

“Continued reductions in revenue funding for councils is putting a squeeze on all council services, and is leading to reductions in day-to-day maintenance work.

“We were pleased to be awarded £5m from the Government’s new National Productivity Investment Fund, but would certainly welcome more investment into this vital infrastructure by central Government, so we can get on with the job that needs doing.”

The county council currently invests £10m from its own budget each year to fix the roads, with £2.1m also being allocated in the Chancellor’s autumn statement to fill 40,000 potholes countywide throughout 2017.

This funding was previously labelled a “drop in the ocean” by borough councillor Jack Cousens however, with this concern over potholes being backed up by a fifth of 18,000 road users telling The AA they’d be prepared to fix them themselves.

The AA’s president Edmund King said: “The UK has got itself into a rut of filling in potholes, waiting for them to re-appear, and then filling them in again.

“Government needs to give local authorities a further injection of funds.

“But, this time, the money must be used to restore the roads properly, rather than just papering over the cracks.”

Cllr Humby added: “I quite agree with the call from the country’s motoring organisations on the Government for more investment for local highway authorities to maintain and improve the road network.

“It’s important that councils, who are already facing considerable funding pressures, are given the help they need to maintain this critical infrastructure.”