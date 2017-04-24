Latest
More strikes over job cuts and pensions at Fujitsu in Basingstoke

About the author

Matthew Brown

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Alex

    Ummm, Last time I looked, Jays Close was not in South View?

    Reply
    1. 1.1

      Adam Flinn

      That’s been updated, thanks for pointing it out.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Welcome to the birthplace of Jane Austen! https://t.co/kHryzr9cqt https://t.co/Fl1XqdnEMf
2 days ago
Missing #Basingstoke teenager Christopher Harman has been found safe and well: https://t.co/hc3YcBN8Ki
2 days ago
A thriller to uncover a killer coming to @AnvilArts: https://t.co/j34upKq06S https://t.co/dh1QwrJnZG
3 days ago
Some exotic spice at @AnvilArts as @BSOrchestra pays a visit: https://t.co/GKx94cCLwf https://t.co/PbZPumw5ME
3 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR