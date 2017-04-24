More strikes over job cuts and pensions at Fujitsu in Basingstoke

Workers at Fujitsu in Basingstoke have gone on strike again in a drawn-out saga between Unite trade union members and the computer giant, writes Matthew Brown.

The dispute centres around plans by the Japanese IT firm to axe one in five jobs and pension cuts at their sites across the UK and has been met with a number of nationwide strikes since February – with more expected to come.

Unite-affiliated employees at the Basingstoke site in Jays Close have now staged eight days of industrial action in total – with one going on today (April 24) following on from a 48 hour strike on April 20 and one day of action on April 13.

“The way Fujitsu is treating its workforce and keeping them in the dark over its plans for the future is beyond contempt,” said Unite national officer Ian Tonks.

“This is a workforce that has worked hard to make Fujitsu in the UK highly profitable, yet their reward is job cuts and pension reductions, while the company frustrates Unite’s attempt to minimise compulsory redundancies.”

As well as these disputes over job security and pensions, Unite also wants Fujitsu to commit to becoming a living wage employer and recognition of the trade union as the union to represent workers who wish to join it.

All of this comes amongst the background of Fujitsu planning to cut and move 1,800 jobs abroad.

Also a further seven days of strike action have been announced – bringing the total number to 15.

There will be three 48 hour strikes on April 27, May 4 and May 11, along with a day’s stoppage on May 8.

Fujitsu declined to comment on the industrial action.