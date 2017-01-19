Latest
More than 400 distracted drivers stopped by police

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Eating and shaving drivers among the 213 motorists stopped for being distracted at the wheel by #Hampshire police… https://t.co/fA4eqbLDTX
22 mins ago
WHAT'S ON: Rock classics in #Basingstoke https://t.co/Fn8zj9jduk
1 hour ago
WHAT'S ON: A magic night in #Basingstoke https://t.co/I6Pelh2S55
1 hour ago
WHAT'S ON: Oh yes it is...panto fun in #Borodn https://t.co/LLgUZaQrIR
1 hour ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR