More than 400 distracted drivers stopped by police

Drivers were caught eating cereal and even having a shave during a police campaign across Hampshire last week.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police stopped 151 drivers for being distracted behind the wheel from January 9 to January 13.

Of those, 137 motorists were caught using their mobile phones, while others were stopped for reading books and eating as they were driving on the M3 and A34, among other major roads.

The Roads Policing Unit stopped 213 drivers in total for various offences during the campaign, using an unmarked HGV tractor to see and film drivers holding their phones below the steering wheel.

Other offences included 25 people being stopped for excess speed, and eight for careless driving, while others had no insurance, tax, or insecure loads.

Sergeant Paul Diamond, who led the operation, said “It is disappointing to see so many people still using mobile phones while they are driving.

“You can clearly see from the footage from our operation at the end of last year that if a driver’s attention is on their mobile phone, it is not on the road, and this can be potentially fatal.

“Sadly we have seen many examples over the last 12 months of lives lost unnecessarily because a driver has not had their full attention on the road.”