Mosque opens to community

A mosque in Basingstoke opened its doors to residents to showcase the town’s ‘fantastically diverse’

community.

An open day at the Albirr Mosque on Sunday encouraged people of all backgrounds to come along to find out more about the Islamic faith and meet new people.

Residents of any creed were invited to the event, which also included a guided tour and an exhibition giving visitors an insight into the history of the religion. Manuscripts and artefacts were on display to showcase the background of the faith in the community.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Cllr Simon Bound said: “Basingstoke is a fantastic culturally diverse borough and this is a great opportunity to learn more about this faith and to meet new people.”