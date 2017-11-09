Latest
MP celebrates diversity of town with visits

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

A meeting on major budget cuts turned into a bitter political battle between parties: https://t.co/Dci03TNdlC
7 hours ago
Children rolled their own meatballs and made delicious puddings as part of a cooking club in Basingstoke: https://t.co/F6cVD6Lp45
10 hours ago
A man had to be rescued after becoming trapped when a 27-tonne crane fell into the side of a building: https://t.co/ILbmeUEmdv
14 hours ago
Basingstoke’s MP celebrated the town’s fashion heritage and its ‘increasingly diverse’ community: https://t.co/xsbxSocpaa
1 day ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR