MP celebrates diversity of town with visits

Basingstoke’s MP celebrated the town’s fashion heritage and its ‘increasingly diverse’ community.

Maria Miller visited the town’s mosque and took time to peruse the town’s Burberry collection.

The MP met with Imam Mohammed and members of the local Muslim community, emphasising the importance of working with the community and giving it a ‘strong voice’ in the borough.

Speaking after the meeting, she said: “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to meet with Imam Mohammed and members of the local Muslim community here in Basingstoke.

“The mosque has an important role to play in an increasingly diverse Basingstoke.”

The MP also took time from her busy schedule to visit the Hampshire Cultural Trust to view their Burberry collection.

The world-renowned fashion brand started its origins in Winchester Street in 1856, after 21-year-old Thomas Burberry set up a draper’s shop there.

His clientele included the local market town population who traditionally made their own clothes, the agricultural community who required durable outerwear, and increasingly, those with large country estates in and around Hampshire.

Mrs Miller said: “It was wonderful to see how this Basingstoke company developed a product of worldwide renown which lives on today.

“The collection shows how this Basingstoke entrepreneur developed a product used by soldiers during the war and also catered for a wide range of customers throughout the world.