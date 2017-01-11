MP praises mental health measures

Maria Miller has welcomed new measures put in place aimed at providing more support for children and young people in Basingstoke struggling with mental health problems.

The number of children attending A&E with psychiatric problems in England almost doubled to nearly 22,000 between 2012 and 2016, according to NHS Digital.

Figures also show that, of those affected, more than half of problems started before they turned 14, while one in 10 young people have experienced a mental health problem at some point.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Monday that every secondary school would be given new support, with mental health first aid training set to be offered to teachers to increase awareness.

The proposals also include a review of children and adolescent mental health services in Basingstoke, which will identify what is already working, and what can be improved to help more people.

And with an extra £15million also made available for community clinics and crisis cafes as part of the announcement, Basingstoke MP Mrs Miller feels the changes will “make sure no one is left behind”.

She said: “These new proposals will ensure children and young people in Basingstoke receive the care and the treatment they deserve.

“Mental healthcare will be improved in schools, workplaces and universities, and those suffering from mental illness will be able to access the right care for their needs.

“This is an opportunity to make sure we are providing attention and treatment for those deserving of compassion and help, striving to improve mental wellbeing, and ensuring that everyone is supported.”

It is also hoped that by raising awareness of mental health in schools, the measures will help reduce stigma associated with problems, with campaign Time To Change revealing that nine out of 10 sufferers are victims of discrimination at some point.

Mrs Miller added: “For too long there hasn’t been enough focus on mental healthcare in this country.

“It has been hidden injustice and surrounded by unacceptable stigma, leaving many to suffer in silence.

“Changing this goes right to the heart of shared values and making sure we live in a country where everyone is supported.”