MP praises work of local charity Muffin’s Dream

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller was full of praise for town-based charity Muffin’s Dream after a recent visit.

She spoke to chief executive Charlie Porter about the support it gives to disabled children and their families.

The charity was set up in 2012 and helps young people with a disability or an illness and aims to ensure they can access a wide range of support services, both in the community or in hospital.

As well as this, the charity organises activities for young people that would not normally be possible, such as horse riding and gymnastics, and provides support for family and friends.

Mrs Miller said: “I was glad to meet Charlie again and hear about the support that she and her team are giving to disabled children and their families in Basingstoke.

“Muffin’s Dream Foundation is a great local charity and I applaud them for helping disabled children to have the opportunity to take part in activities that might otherwise be unavailable to them.”