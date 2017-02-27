MP presents petition against bank closure

North East Hampshire’s MP presented a petition in the House of Commons last week to help stop an Odiham bank from closing.

Lloyds Bank announced last November that it would be closing its branch on the Odiham high street in March due to a lack of visitors.

The bank claim that around 73 per cent of its personal customers in Odiham now use other branches or online banking, while the number of visitors is going down about 13 per cent each year, with the branch only having 25 regular weekly customers.

And ahead of the closure, MP Ranil Jayawardena presented the petition to parliament last Tuesday in a bid to take all possible steps to persuade Lloyds to reconsider its decision.

He said: “Today banks are changing definitions and moving the goalposts so that they can close more branches, including in my constituency.

“This is being done by all banks, at a time when they are seeking to rebuild trust.

“The people of Odiham want to make it clear to this House – they have done so well into their four figures – that they want their local bank to remain.

“I will also be informing Lloyds of the strength of feeling across the Odiham community and hope that they will reconsider their decision.”