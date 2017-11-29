MP teaches pupils about Parliament

Basingstoke’s MP visited a primary school to speak to students during Parliament Week.

Maria Miller paid a visit to Marnel Junior School in Popley last week to speak at a school assembly about the role and work of an MP.

The school had invited her as part of their various activities to support Parliament Week 2017, which ran from November 13

to 19.

Children at the school also took part in a wide range of activities throughout the week, designed to develop their awareness of Parliament’s role and widen their knowledge.

After her talk, Mrs Miller answered questions from the children on a wide range of issues relating to Parliament and her own experiences and priorities.

She said: “It was wonderful to hear about the different activities that Marnel Junior pupils have been taking part in as part of Parliament Week and they had some great questions for me.

“This is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the role of the UK Parliament in our democracy, particularly among young people. The staff at Marnel Junior School had clearly worked very hard to engage the children in a wide range of events and activities.”