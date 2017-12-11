MP’s praise for forest school

Basingstoke’s MP toured facilities in the town to lend her support and learn more about what they do.

Earlier this month, Maria Miller visited a school which helps children who feel excluded, as well as a drop-in centre supporting new mothers.

First up was a visit to Marnel Infant’s forest school, which provides a class to support a small group of pupils who would otherwise be at risk of exclusion. Children learn outdoors and can enjoy facilities including a mud kitchen.

Mrs Miller said: “The forest school is a wonderful concept and it was striking to see how engaged the children were in their activities. The children were learning number sequences in an environment which could be adapted to their learning styles. Early intervention is key if we are to build children’s self-esteem and their ability to learn and in this way exclusion can be prevented.”

The MP then made a stop at the breastfeeding support drop-in centre in Brookvale, which is staffed by counsellors and volunteers who offer advice and support to new mothers.

She said: “The centre is an excellent source of support. The mothers I have spoken to today have all highlighted the need for new mothers to be supported through what can be a very difficult period of adjustment.

“It is very helpful for them to know they can be supported by both their peers and a qualified counsellor.”